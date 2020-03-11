Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Spring success continues
Gilbert started Tuesday's Cactus League win over the Angels on Tuesday and fired scoreless two innings during which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded three strikeouts.
The promising 22-year-old kept his spring ERA perfect with Tuesday's effort, his second two-inning outing in Cactus League play. Making Gilbert's outing Tuesday particularly impressive was who two of his three strikeout victims were. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Gilbert mowed down Jo Addell on a sweeping slider and also rang up Shohei Ohtani with a curveball that clocked in at approximately 75 mph. The start may have been Gilbert's last one of spring, but Kramer reports that the impressive right-hander, who won the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award last season, could be called up to the majors by the middle of the 2020 campaign. "He is getting comfortable, and he knows that it's not going to be long. He's going to help us in Seattle real soon," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
