Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Stellar in spring debut
Gilbert started Thursday's Cactus League split-squad loss to the Giants, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.
The Mariners' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 was outstanding over his 29-pitch outing, with the only hit he allowed a mere infield single. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Gilbert hit the mid-90s with his fastball during his pair of frames and also complemented the power pitches with plenty of off-speed offerings that included a low 80s slider and low 70s curveball. The towering right-hander's four-pitch arsenal was key to his success last season, and after already ascending to Double-A Arkansas during his first professional campaign, it wouldn't be out of the question for a rebuilding Seattle squad to call him up at some point during 2020.
