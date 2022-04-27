Gilbert (3-0) earned the victory and struck out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks in an 8-4 win Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

Gilbert did not allow a hit through the first four innings and ended up scattering two singles amongst his three walks with only one baserunner making it to second base. Through four starts this year, he has allowed two runs (one earned) and has left each start in line for the win. With a 0.40 ERA and 0.85 WHIP, the 24-year-old is off to one of the best starts in baseball and has not allowed an earned run since the first inning of his first start.