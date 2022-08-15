Gilbert did not factor into the decision against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking four over six innings.

Although Gilbert did not factor into the decision, he still earned a quality start in the contest, throwing 47 of 87 pitches for strikes and allowing three runs across six frames. The young righty seems to have righted the ship some after allowing 13 runs in his last 9.1 innings, all to the Yankees. After those rough outings ballooned his ERA from 2.78 to 3.47, Sunday's three-run appearance took it up to 3.51.