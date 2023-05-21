Gilbert (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win Saturday over Atlanta.

Gilbert had a tough first inning, in which he allowed a two-run home run to Matt Olson, but he was able to settle in after that. This was Gilbert's fifth quality start in nine outings this season, and it was the first time in his last four starts he's allowed a homer. The right-hander is now at a 3.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:10 K:BB through 52 innings. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.