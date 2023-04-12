Gilbert (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 6.2 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Gilbert allowed back-to-back singles to Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal to start his outing, with the former coming around to score on a sacrifice fly by Cody Bellinger, but he settled down after that and retired 12 straight batters, including four consecutive strikeouts, before Miles Mastrobuoni reached on a two-out single in the fifth. The right-hander got into trouble again in the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Bellinger and walking Patrick Wisdom, but he was replaced with two outs by Matt Brash, who got Mastrobuoni on a groundout to end the inning. Through three starts (16.2 innings), Gilbert has allowed five runs on 14 hits and four walks while striking out 19.