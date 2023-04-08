Gilbert did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a 5-3 win over the Guardians. He struck out six.

Gilbert allowed one run in three of his four innings, but he salvaged his outing with six strikeouts and was let off the hook for the loss as Seattle scored the final five runs of the contest. Across his first two starts, the right-hander has given up four runs across 10 innings and sports a strong 13:3 K:BB.