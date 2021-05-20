Gilbert (0-2) took the loss against Detroit on Wednesday, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two.

Gilbert needed 74 pitches to retire eight batters, and only 43 of his offerings went for strikes. He has now allowed seven runs over 6.2 frames on the campaign. The right-hander has been impressive in the minors, so his struggles so far in the big leagues can likely be chalked up to a learning curve, but he'll need to pitch better moving forward to remain in the rotation. His next chance to take the mound is tentatively scheduled for next Wednesday at Oakland.