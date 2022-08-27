Gilbert allowed two runs on eight hits in 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Friday. He struck out two and walked none.

Gilbert dueled effectively with Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, with each team driving in two runs on sacrifice flies against each starter. After an abbreviated start (five innings) versus Oakland last Saturday, it was encouraging to see Gilbert return to the threshold of a quality start. He's still gone nine straight outings without a win, but the right-hander has maintained a solid 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 133:41 K:BB through 149.2 innings this year. He'll carry a 10-5 record into his next outing, currently projected to be a favorable road start in Detroit next week.