Gilbert (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Gilbert was excellent in his season debut, tossing 64 of 85 pitches for strikes and limiting the Guardians to just a fourth-inning home run by Josh Naylor. However, Seattle couldn't manage to push any runs over the plate, saddling the right-hander with the loss. Gilbert -- and his fantasy managers -- nonetheless should walk away from this performance with plenty of positive takeaways, and there's certainly reason to believe that the third-year hurler can build upon his strong 2022 campaign during which he posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 174:49 K:BB over 185.2 frames. His next outing is tentatively slated to be a rematch against Cleveland next week.