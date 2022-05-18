Gilbert (4-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday after he pitched seven innings, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine versus the Blue Jays.

Gilbert gave up a three-run triple to George Springer in the bottom of the second frame, accounting for all the damage against him in the 3-0 defeat Tuesday. The right-hander secured his second quality start of the campaign while also matching his season-high with nine punchouts. After a terrific start to the season where he posted a 0.64 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over his first five starts, Gilbert has allowed 10 runs in 17 innings over his last three outings, leaving his season numbers at a still impressive 2.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 51 strikeouts over 45 frames. He tentatively lines up to face Boston on Sunday.