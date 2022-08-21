Gilbert allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday. He didn't walk a batter.

For the third time in four starts, Gilbert was unable to complete six innings. He finished Saturday's outing with just 66 pitches (46 strikes), and manager Scott Servais said after the game Gilbert tightened up after getting hit by a line drive, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. It sounds like his early exit was cautionary, so it appears the right-hander should be good to go for his projected home start versus the Guardians next week. Gilbert owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 131:41 K:BB across 143.1 innings through 25 starts.