Gilbert threw the first big-league bullpen session of his career Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Logan's obviously got a good arm and good stuff," manager Scott Servais said. "How his body works, he's got big-time extension down the mound. That's what sticks out immediately. There is going to be deception."

The towering right-hander made three stops in the organizational ladder during his first season of professional ball in 2019, finishing the year at Double-Arkansas. Gilbert compiled a 4-2 record, 2.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 50 innings with the Travelers, following a pair of sub-2.00 ERA tallies at Low-A West Virginia and High-A Modesto to open the campaign. Gilbert projects to start 2020 back in Arkansas, but given his rapid ascension through the ranks last season and impressive four-pitch arsenal, it would hardly be surprising to see him toeing the rubber for Triple-A Tacoma before too long.