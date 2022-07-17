Gilbert gave up one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rangers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Gilbert continued his positive 2022 campaign with five strong innings of one-run ball against the division-rival Rangers. The hard-throwing right-hander now boasts a 2.76 ERA to go along with 10 wins on the season, and narrowly missed being named to the AL All-Star team. Since Gilbert has an xERA 4.17 through the first half of the year, it will be interesting to see if his numbers regress after the break. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Astros.