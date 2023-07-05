Gilbert (6-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and striking out seven in a complete game shutout against the Giants.

Gilbert bounced back from an eight-hit, four-run outing against the Nationals in his last start with his best performance of the season. His complete game shutout was the first of his career and marked his first scoreless start of 2023. He was incredibly efficient, handing out no free passes and retiring the final 11 batters consecutively to end the game at 105 pitches. The start knocked Gilbert's ERA down to 3.82 after entering the contest at 4.19 and moved his K:BB to 100:19 through 17 starts (101.1 innings). Gilbert's expected to make his next appearance this weekend in a road matchup with the Astros, who've averaged 7 runs per game over their last six.