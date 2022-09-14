Gilbert (12-6) took the loss during Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Gilbert surrendered one baserunner in each of the first three innings before permitting two in each of the next two, with the lone run coming across in the fourth. Despite the loss, Gilbert held the opposing offense to three runs or fewer for the sixth straight outing, pitching to a 2.08 ERA across 34.1 innings with 34 strikeouts during the stretch. He carries a 3.19 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled to come early next week against the Angels.