Gilbert did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Gilbert pitched as well as fantasy managers could've hoped for, keeping Oakland in the park and posting a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The right-hander has proven to be a solid option, sporting a 1.07 WHIP to go along with 40 strikeouts. The 25-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Rangers at home in his next start.