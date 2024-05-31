Gilbert (3-3) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Gilbert began his outing with three scoreless frames, but homers by Alex Bregman and Victor Caratini plated three runs for the Astros across the fourth and fifth innings. Gilbert still had a chance to extend his three-game quality-start streak, but that was extinguished when he gave up another run in the sixth. The right-hander still has a solid 3.29 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 76.2 innings on the campaign.