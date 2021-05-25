Verrett signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Monday and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 30-year-old right-hander appeared in 57 games in the majors with the Mets, Rangers and Orioles from 2015 through 2017, logging a 4.62 ERA in 150 career innings. Since that time, Verrett has seen action in the Korea Baseball Organization (in 2018), with the Athletics' Double-A affiliate (in 2019) and in the independent American Association of Professional Baseball (earlier in 2021). He'll step into the rotation for Tacoma in hopes that he can make enough of an impression to earn a call-up to the big leagues at some point later this summer.