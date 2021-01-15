Mariners' Luis Bolivar: Speedster lands with Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bolivar signed with the Mariners on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Bolivar may not hit enough to reach the majors, but he has some of the most impressive tools in this class. He is at least a 70-grade runner and has a very quick bat that could translate to double-digit homer power.
