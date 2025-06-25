Castillo allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo was staked a five-run lead in the third inning and gave it all right back. Kody Clemens took him deep in the third before the Twins would tack on four more runs in the fourth. Castillo has given up a home run in four consecutive outings and he's allowed at least seven hits in three of his last six starts. Castillo is winless since May 19 and will look to change that this weekend against the Rangers.