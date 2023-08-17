Castillo (9-7) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Royals.

For the second time in three August outings, Castillo was not at his best, but he was able to nab his second win of the month. The right-hander benefited from three of the Royals' four scoring plays against him coming on outs. This was the third time he's allowed four or more runs in nine starts since the beginning of July. Overall, Castillo is at a 3.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 166:37 K:BB through 150.1 innings over 25 starts. He's projected for another favorable start on the road against the White Sox next week.