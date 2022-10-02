Castillo (4-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out eight.

Castillo allowed an RBI single from Jordan Diaz to open the scoring in the first inning but was otherwise without blemishes. The righty has been inconsistent over his last 10 starts, allowing four runs or more three times and one run or fewer five times. The 29-year-old's 2.99 ERA during 2022 is the best of his six-year career.