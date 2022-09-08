Castillo did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Castillo allowed two doubles in addition to a two-run homer from Eloy Jimenez with two outs in the fourth to cut Seattle's lead to two. This marks the seventh time that the righty recorded eight strikeouts or more in his last 10 games. In addition, the 29-year-old has surrendered four earned runs or more just twice in 21 starts during 2022.