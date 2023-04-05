Castillo moved to 1-0 after striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 11-2 victory over the Angels. He scattered two hits and two walks in the 99-pitch outing.

Doubles off the bats of Taylor Ward and Brandon Drury were about the only damage on the night for Castillo, who blanked the Angels midway through the fifth inning before departing with an 8-0 lead. He's yet to allow a run through his first two starts and sports a microscopic 0.43 WHIP over 11.2 innings.