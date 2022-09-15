Castillo (7-5) earned the win after he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while hitting a batter and striking out nine against the Padres on Wednesday.

Castillo was in full command Wednesday, limiting the Padres to six total baserunners while punching out at least nine batters for the third time in six starts. The right-hander has now produced six quality starts over eight outings since joining the Mariners at the trade deadline. Since joining Seattle, he has compiled a 2.37 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 60 punchouts over 49.1 innings.