Castillo (3-2) earned the win Monday over the Athletics, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

The Mariners had an 8-0 lead when Castillo exited the contest, allowing him to cruise to a win after he was tagged for seven runs in five innings in his last start. Castillo kept runs off the board in three of his first four starts of the season, but had given up 14 runs (12 earned) across his three most recent efforts before bouncing back Monday. He now has a 2.97 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 66:13 K:BB through 57.2 innings this season. Castillo is projected for a home start versus the Pirates this weekend.