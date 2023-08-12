Castillo (8-7) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Orioles.

Castillo was tagged for seven runs over six innings versus the Angels a week ago, but he bounced back against the American League's top team. He's racked up four quality starts over six outings since the All-Star break, though he has just two wins to show for it in that span. The ace right-hander is now at a 3.14 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 163:36 K:BB through 143.1 innings over 24 starts this season. Castillo is projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.