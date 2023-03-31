Castillo did not factor into the decision Thursday versus the Guardians, yielding just one hit and no walks over six shutout frames in a 3-0 victory. He struck out six.

The only baserunner Castillo allowed on the night was a leadoff single by Will Brennan in the third inning which actually glanced off the pitcher's head and knocked his cap off (he was fine). The incident clearly didn't spook Castillo, as he fanned the next three to get out of the frame to start a streak of 12 straight batters retired to finish off his night. He needed only 76 pitches to cruise through his six innings, collecting 13 swinging strikes and a 37 percent CSW rate along the way. The four-seamer was Castillo's most-used pitch in this one, just as it was after he came over to Seattle in a trade last August.