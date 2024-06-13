Castillo's next start has been pushed back a day to Friday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners have just one off day over the next two weeks and one member of their rotation, Bryan Woo (forearm), who is banged up, so the team will use this as an opportunity to give their regular starters some rest. Emerson Hancock will draw the start Thursday versus the White Sox while everyone else gets bumped back.