Castillo (10-7) yielded one run on five hits over seven innings Monday, striking out nine and earning a win over the White Sox.

After giving up a run in the first frame, Castillo fired six shutout innings in the dominant win. It was his first outing without issuing a walk since July 14. The veteran righty owns a terrific 58:9 K:BB in 50 innings since the All-Star break but also has a 3.78 ERA during that stretch. Castillo's season ERA dropped to 3.15 after Monday's win. His next outing is lined up to be at home against the Royals.