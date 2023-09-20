Castillo (14-7) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Castillo earned his fifth quality start in his last six outings with a solid performance Tuesday. It took the Athletics until the seventh inning to get on the board, and the Mariners' lead was never in any real danger. Castillo now has a 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 207:50 K:BB through 188.1 innings through 31 starts this season. He's lined up for a critical home start versus the Astros early next week as the Mariners continue to battle for the AL West lead.