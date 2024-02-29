Castillo, who fired a couple of 96 mph fastballs during his Cactus League debut Monday against the Reds, is encouraged by the fact he mustered that degree of velocity immediately, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "It's telling me that I'm healthy," Castillo said. "We're going to continue to be in the same routine, and hopefully that velocity will keep going up."

Castillo notably opened spring training a year ago throwing his four-seamer in the high 80s, so the increase is certainly noteworthy. The veteran right-hander, who fell just one win short of tying his career high of 15 victories last season, will once again helm the Mariners' rotation and limited Cincinnati to a walk over two hitless innings in his debut. Castillo plans to continue relying heavily on his fastball in 2024 after hitters mustered just a .165 average and .384 slugging percentage against it while swinging and missing 33 percent of the time.