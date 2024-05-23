Castillo (4-6) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Castillo dealt with traffic for most of his outing, he'd ultimately hold New York to a pair of solo home runs. The loss snapped a stretch of seven straight quality starts for Castillo -- he'd posted a 2.01 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.31 this season with a 1.21 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB over 65.1 innings. Castillo's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Astros in his next start.