Castillo (2-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings as the Mariners fell 4-3 to the Rangers. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

An elevated pitch count led to a relatively early exit, but Castillo was dominant while on the mound and generated 34 called or swinging strikes among his 98 pitches. While he no longer sports an unblemished record, the 30-year-old righty will still take a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB through 46.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come early next week in Boston.