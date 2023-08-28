Castillo (11-7) allowed a hit and one walk over seven scoreless frames Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Royals.

Castillo ended his dominant outing by retiring the final 13 batters he faced. He tossed 65 of his 95 pitches for strikes, including 16 whiffs. Castillo has given up one run in his last 14 innings, lowering his season ERA from 3.23 to 3.01 in the process. He'll carry a 181:38 K:BB into his next outing, which is currently projected to be on the road against the Mets.