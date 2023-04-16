Castillo (2-0) allowed two hits over seven scoreless frames Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win over Colorado.

Castillo completely dominated the Rockies on Sunday. He carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before giving up a pair of singles. His nine punchouts and 19 whiffs were both his best marks of the season. Castillo is now sporting a stellar 0.73 ERA and 26:4 K:BB through four outings. He's projected to face the Cardinals at home next week.