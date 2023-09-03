Castillo did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a 8-7 win over the Mets. He struck out two.

The 30-year-old ace held the Mets scoreless until a single and a hit-by-pitch preceded DJ Stewart's three-run homer in the fourth inning. Despite Castillo's substandard performance, the right-hander was in line for the victory before New York tied the game in the eighth. The no-decision snaps a string of four consecutive starts in which Castillo has earned a win, posting a 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and an impressive 26:4 K:BB across 27 innings during that streak. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay next week.