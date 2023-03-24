Castillo has been named the Mariners' Opening Day starter, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Robbie Ray was another good candidate, but Castillo gets the nod. The right-hander will take the ball on March 30 at home against the Guardians and Shane Bieber.
