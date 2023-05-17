Castillo (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up seven runs (five earned) on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings as the Mariners were downed 9-4 by the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Boston jumped on the right-hander for four runs in the first inning, and after he'd seemed to right the ship, Castillo gave up three more in the fifth. All six hits off him went for extra bases, with Justin Turner, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran all taking him deep. After a great start to the season, Castillo has fallen into a funk, going five straight outings without recording a quality start and posting a 5.67 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over that stretch despite a 32:7 K:BB through 27 innings. He'll get a golden opportunity to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, however, as he's likely to face the A's at home early next week.