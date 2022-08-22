Castillo (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings in a 5-3 loss against Oakland. He struck out five.

Oakland got to Castillo early as he surrendered runs in the first and second innings. The veteran never really found his groove as he allowed at least one hit in each inning and allowed a fourth run to score in the fifth. This was just the second start all season in which Castillo has allowed more than three runs to score. He will carry a 2.93 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be this weekend against the Guardians.