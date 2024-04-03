Castillo (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against Cleveland allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk during 5.2 innings of work. He struck out seven.

Castillo's strikeout stuff was the only positive from Tuesday's loss as he surrendered double-digit hits for just the third time in his career. He was tagged by Bo Naylor for a two-run homer in the fourth frame. Castillo will look to find the elusive first win of 2024 next time out, with a tentative matchup with the Blue Jays on Monday.