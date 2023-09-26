Castillo (14-8) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Astros.

Castillo gave up three runs in the second inning and then allowed solo shots to Yordan Alvarez in the third and Kyle Tucker in the sixth. Meanwhile, the Mariners mustered only three hits and a walk in the contest, leaving Castillo with lackluster run support. The loss was his first since July 14 against the Tigers, and he'd won eight of his 12 starts since that game. He's now at a 3.20 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 215:51 K:BB through 194.1 innings through 32 starts this year. He's tentatively projected to make his last start of the regular season at home versus the Rangers this weekend.