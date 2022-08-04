Castillo (5-4) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings in a 7-3 victory over the Yankees. He struck out eight.

Making his Seattle debut, Castillo held New York mostly in check until fading late and serving up a two-run shot to Kyle Higashioka in the seventh inning. The right-hander fired 66 of 109 pitches for strikes while delivering his sixth straight quality start and ninth in 10 outings since the beginning of June, and Castillo boasts a 2.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 70:23 K:BB through 65 innings over that stretch.