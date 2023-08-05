Castillo allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

Castillo matched his season high in runs allowed, but he was still able to scrape his way to six innings. Six of the runs on his line came from three home runs. The poor outing pushed Castillo's ERA up to 3.21 with a 1.05 WHIP and 155:34 K:BB through 137.1 innings over 23 starts this season. He's generally been a reliable ace for the Mariners, making this look like a bump in the road rather than the start of a downward trend. Castillo is projected for a tough home start versus the Orioles next week.