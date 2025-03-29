Castillo (0-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Athletics after giving up two runs in five innings on three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Castillo kept the A's off the board until the fifth inning, when a Lawrence Butler double followed by a Brent Rooker home run spoiled put his team in a 2-0 hole. Unfortunately for Castillo, the Athletics' pitching staff was able to keep the Mariners off the board for the whole game, so the 32-year-old will end up starting the year with a loss despite a quality effort on his part. He'll hope for a bit more run support when the Tigers come to town next week.