Castillo (4-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings during a 5-0 win over Pittsburgh. He struck out 10.

Castillo completed six scoreless innings for a second straight game and struck out a season-high 10 batters Saturday. Before his dominating two-game stretch, the Mariners' ace allowed 17 earned runs over his previous five starts, so fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears Castillo has regained his elite form. Despite the tough stretch, the right-hander still sports strong season-long numbers (2.69 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 76:15 K:BB over 63.2 innings) and remains one of the best pitchers in MLB.