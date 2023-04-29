Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

For the second straight start, Castillo didn't pitch into the sixth inning, and this time he came away with a season low in strikeouts, managing only 18 called or swinging strikes in 95 pitches -- a far cry from his 28.9 percent CSW rate on the year. The right-hander also served up his first homer of 2023, a second-inning solo shot by Alejandro Kirk. Despite what was for him a relatively mediocre outing, Castillo still sports a 1.82 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB through 34.2 innings, and he'll look to regain some dominance in his next start, likely to come in Oakland next week.