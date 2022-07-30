The Mariners are acquiring Castillo from the Reds in exchange for four minor leaguers, including Noelvi Marte, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Castillo has been one of the game's best pitchers over the past couple months, logging a 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 64.1 innings over his last 10 starts. He gets a massive upgrade in team context, given the change in ballpark, defense and run support. He most recently pitched Thursday, so he could slot into Seattle's rotation early next week in the Bronx. Castillo is under club control through the 2023 season.