Castillo and the Mariners agreed to terms on a five-year, $108 million extension Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Castillo was due to become a free agent after the 2023 season, but he'll now be under contract through 2027, and potentially 2028 thanks to a vesting option. The deal is excellent news for Castillo's long-term fantasy value, as it means he's now set to remain in one of the best pitchers' parks in the league for the foreseeable future. He's certainly enjoyed his time in Seattle thus far, posting a 2.83 ERA and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in his first nine starts as a Mariner.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Can't escape fifth inning•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Blanks Padres over six frames•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Allows three in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Turns in scoreless outing•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Hit hard Sunday•